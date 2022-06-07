Karnataka: RSS workers start 'chaddi' campaign in response to Congress' move of burning khaki shorts

Karnataka: What is burn-the-chaddi campaign? Know why politicians are burning underwears as protest | File Photos

Bengaluru: To counter the opposition Congress's move to burn khaki shorts worn by RSS workers to show their opposition to saffronisation, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers have started collecting shorts and knickers from houses and sending them to the Congress headquarter in Bengaluru to be given to opposition leader Siddaramaiah.

The move has triggered public outrage in the state. RSS workers of K.R. Pet unit in Mandya district of Karnataka have sent a parcel containing shorts, condemning the call given by Siddaramaiah to burn khaki shorts all over the state.

The RSS workers claimed that the opposition leader won't be able to burn the huge number of khaki shorts that will be sent to him. The workers went door to door in the villages and collected used shorts and knickers.

Later they packed hundreds of shorts and knickers into a box and parcelled it to the Bengaluru Congress office. Activists of the NSUI had burnt khaki shorts in front of the residence of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh to protest against the revision of syllabus for school students. The ruling BJP had strongly condemned the incident and arrested 15 persons in this connection.

Later, the Congress state unit began burning khaki shorts, slamming the ruling BJP for bending before the RSS in its policies and programmes.

The campaign by the RSS is likely to be taken up by workers all over the state, according to sources.