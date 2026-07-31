Karnataka: 'Rich Rat' Ends Up Losing Its Possession, CCTV Reveals Hidden Stash | AI Representational Image

Bengaluru, July 31: This could be officially the richest rat in the world, with a net worth of around ₹ 50 lakh, unless someone had voluntarily written a legal will to a pet rat. However, this rat had literally earned its possession, though it was short lived.

The incident was reported from Tumkur city, just 70 kms from Bengaluru city. The owner and the staff of the Vishwal Jewellery Shop on Bengaluru-Pune highway in the city found that some jewellery kept in the showcase were missing.

Plot twist of the day!



A jewellery store in Tumakuru was left scratching its head after diamond-studded gold ornaments worth nearly ₹10 lakh mysteriously disappeared.



The "mastermind" wasn't a burglar—it was a rat. CCTV allegedly captured the tiny intruder dragging rings and… pic.twitter.com/y7VWtRft9C — Kailash Vashi (@KailashVashi) July 30, 2026

Since there was no forcible entry into the shop, they went around the building to see if anyone had sneaked in by carving a hole in the wall. There was no reason for the owner to suspect his staff also.

While getting ready to lodge a police complaint, the owner decided to check the CCTv footage once. To his surprise, a rat climbed up on the showcase and started carrying the jewellery one by one.

The owner and the staff just followed the direction of the rat and found a small borough in the corner of the shop. When the dug it, they found 10 diamond studded gold rings and three big gold chains, all worth nearly ₹ 50 lakh.