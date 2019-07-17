Karnataka Rebel Congress MLA Roshan Baig In Eye of a Storm

Bengaluru: In a late night drama on Monday, rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig was detained minutes before his sudden departure to Pune on a chartered flight from the Bengaluru International Airport.

The Karnataka police took him from the airport straight to the CID office where he was subject to intense questioning. There was a twist in the drama when Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged that BJP state unit chief BS Yeddyurappa''s personal assistant Santosh was accompanying Baig.

A livid BJP denied the presence of Santosh, but Kumaraswamy released the list of passengers which had the name of Yeddyurappa''s PA. But that was not the big issue.

Baig was trying to leave Bengaluru on a day when ponzi scam mastermind and IMA Jewellers owner Mohammad Mansoor Khan released a video stating that he would return from Dubai and reveal the names of politicians who took money from him but failed to return. Topping the list is Baig who had allegedly taken Rs 400 crore from Khan.

Meanwhile, the BJP hit back by releasing a photo of Kumaraswamy having biryani with the accused Mansoor Khan. He also had a personal meeting and dinner with Baig recently.

It was only when Baig shifted loyalty and hinted that he would be joining the BJP that Kumaraswamy used the state machinery to get the rebel Congress MLA arrested.

By Shankar Raj