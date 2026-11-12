Karnataka: Rapido Driver Asks Woman For Sex During Pickup Call, Company Removes Him | File Image

A disturbing incident in Karnataka has raised fresh concerns over women's safety after a woman accused a Rapido bike taxi driver of making sexually explicit remarks during a phone conversation. The woman alleged that when she contacted the driver to coordinate her pickup, he unexpectedly asked her for sexual favours instead of responding to her query.

The woman subsequently posted a video recounting the incident, which has since been widely circulated on social media.

In the purported audio recording of their conversation shared as part of the video, the woman can be heard asking the driver whether he had reached the pickup point, as she had received a notification indicating that he had moved away from the location. The driver reportedly responded that he had arrived earlier but had subsequently left.

Read Also Kulgam Terror Attack Defence Experts Warn Of Active Overground Worker Networks In Jammu & Kashmir

Questioning his conduct, the woman asks, "Shouldn't you call when you arrive? If you leave without calling, how is that supposed to work?" The driver allegedly responds by asking in the local language whether sex was available.

The woman later claimed that the accused contacted her and apologised for his remarks.

Rapido responds to incident

Responding to the allegations, ride-hailing platform Rapido expressed concern over the incident and apologised to the passenger for her experience.

"We understand how distressing and unsettling such an experience can be, and sincerely regret that the passenger had to go through this," Rapido said in a statement.

The company further stated that it had verified the incident and taken immediate action by removing the driver, referred to as a captain on its platform.

"The safety, dignity and comfort of our passengers, especially women, are of utmost importance to us. We have zero tolerance for any form of misconduct, and any captain found violating our standards of conduct will face strict action," Rapido said.

Reiterating its commitment to passenger safety, the company added, "We remain committed to ensuring that every passenger feels safe, respected and comfortable while using the Rapido platform."