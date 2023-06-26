Karnataka: Private Bank Employee Held For Secretly Filming Women In Bathrooms

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old employee of a private bank has been apprehended for his alleged involvement in secretly filming women while they were bathing.

The suspect, identified as Ashok, hails from Karnataka’s Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur taluk and currently resides in Thigalarapalya, Hoodi. As per news reports, Ashok holds a position in the credit card department of the bank.

Ashok identified a vantage point

According to law enforcement officials, Ashok resided in a paying guest accommodation situated adjacent to a women's paying guest facility. Discovering that four women, who were employed at a local bar, occupied a room in the neighbouring facility, he identified a vantage point from which he could observe the women in the paying guest's bathroom. Utilising his mobile phone, he recorded their activities.

Mobile seized as evidence

One of the victims, a 22-year-old woman, reported to the police that on June 21 at approximately 10 am while she was bathing, she noticed someone capturing footage of her. Swiftly reacting, she managed to confront and apprehend the accused. Upon inspecting Ashok's phone, she discovered not only videos of herself but also recordings of several of her acquaintances. Law enforcement authorities took custody of Ashok and seized his mobile phone as evidence.