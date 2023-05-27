Karnataka Politics: Congress restarts Indira Canteen as part of election promise to public; check details inside

Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar pose for the camera | Twitter

The Congress government in Karnataka has fulfilled its election promise by restarting the Indira Canteen across the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his recent press conference, announced the revival of the neglected canteens within a month after winning the election.

Indira Canteen aims to provide affordable meals to the poor and marginalised, offering breakfast for ₹5 and lunch/dinner for just ₹10.

The decision to restart the canteen was part of the Congress party's election campaign in Karnataka, with the assurance that it would be revived if they returned to power. The canteen was initially established during the previous Congress government's tenure but was discontinued after the BJP came into power.

Rahul Gandhi had promised to restart the Indira canteen during campaigning

During his campaign in the state, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met food delivery employees who expressed their difficulties in coping with inflation. Responding to their concerns, Gandhi promised to restart the canteen.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has prepared a menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, focusing on nutrition and variety. The menu at the Indira Canteen will be changed daily, featuring items such as Upma, Kesari Bath, Bisibele Bath, Pongal, and Idlis for breakfast, as reported by The Indian Express.

While the tendering process for the canteen is set to begin soon, 163 out of 175 Indira Canteens were already operational at the time of the announcement.

On the occasion of Siddaramaiah elected as the Chief Minister of Karnataka state, Siddaramaiah fan group and Krishnaraja youth group celebrated by giving free Holi meal to more than 100 public at Indira Canteen in Gun House pic.twitter.com/y0rVL5tEq1 — ಪರಮೇಶ್ K ಗೌಡ (@parameshabc) May 19, 2023

About Congress' remarkable win

The Congress party's victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections was significant, securing a simple majority with 135 out of 224 seats. The BJP, which had been in power for the previous five years, was reduced to 66 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.

The Congress's victory was attributed to various factors, including its strong performance in southern and central parts of the state, emphasis on development issues, and the BJP government's declining popularity.

The Congress's success in Karnataka serves as a setback for the BJP, which aimed to secure a second consecutive term in power. It also strengthens the Congress's position nationally, especially considering the upcoming general elections.