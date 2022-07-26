Watch|Karnataka police to take action against mob for moral policing students at Mangaluru pub

Karnataka police to take action against mob for moral policing students at Mangaluru pub | IANS

Karnataka police, on July 26, Tuesday, said they will be taking action against a group who barged into a pub in Mangaluru and threw out students.

Commissioner of Police Mangaluru N Shashikumar will visit the spot and monitor the investigation into the moral policing incident.

On Monday night, the alleged members of Bajrang Dal barged inside the Recycle pub and restaurant and obstructed the college farewell party attended by graduation students of a reputed college of Mangaluru.

Objecting to their way of dressing, the group stopped the party and asked the students to stop dancing, boozing and return to their homes quietly. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and took the situation into control.

According to sources, the students involved in a recent lip lock challenge video which went viral triggering a controversy also belonged to the same college.

Police said that some people claiming to be belonging to some organisations threatened the pub owner and asked the partying students to leave the pub.

Some mediapersons were also informed and told that in Recycle pub some illegal activities are taking place which have to be stopped, police said.

When the police reached the spot, the pub was closing down and about 20 boys and 10 girls were also leaving. Some videos of the incident have also surfaced, the police said,

The DCP, ACP and inspector visited the spot and took up the investigation.