Karnataka: PM Modi expresses anguish as at least 4 die after bus catches fire in Kalaburagi | ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Saddened by the mishap in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones due to this tragedy. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration has been helping those affected."

Earlier in the day, at least four persons were reportedly burnt alive after a Hyderabad-bound sleeper bus caught fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district. The police are yet to make an official statement in this regard.

Reportedly, all the deceased persons were from Hyderabad. The death toll could rise as 12 injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital in Kalaburagi.

The police earlier suspected that seven to eight persons were burnt alive. The exact death toll is yet to be ascertained.

The police said that 28 passengers were travelling in the bus. Of them, 21 managed to come out of the bus.

The police said that the passengers belonged to two families living in Secunderabad near Hyderabad. They were returning from Goa after celebrating the birthday of engineer Arjun Kumar's son.

Eyewitnesses told the police that few persons who came out of the bus boarded buses that were passing through the spot. The police are verifying this with the transport companies.

The incident took place at 6.30 a.m. on the outskirts of Kamalapur taluk in Kalaburagi district on the Bidar-Srirangapatna highway. The bus was going from Goa to Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the bus caught fire after a collision with a truck. The bus also veered off the road as an impact of the accident.

The private bus belonged to Orange company in Goa. The local people informed the police and the fire department about the accident.

