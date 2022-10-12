e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Over 20 arrested for allegedly attacked RSS worker in Haveri

Karnataka: Over 20 arrested for allegedly attacked RSS worker in Haveri

India Today quoted the Haveri Superintendent of Police as saying that over 20 people have been arrested in the case. Further investigations are underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Over 20 arrested for allegedly attacked RSS worker in Haveri | Twitter/@Himansh256370
Follow us on

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was allegedly assaulted by over 20 people at a village in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday night. All the accused were arrested, including one who is the president of Anjuman-I-Islam, a Muslim organisation.

The incident reportedly took place at Rattehalli village in Haveri district. The RSS worker was present in the village for path sanchaln (path laying) work. The party worker was attacked by members of another community after an argument broke out.

India Today quoted the Haveri Superintendent of Police as saying that over 20 people have been arrested in the case. Further investigations are underway.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal questioned by Punjab SIT in 2015 police firing case

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal questioned by Punjab SIT in 2015 police firing case

Supreme Court's Constitution Bench seeks Centre, RBI response on demonetisation

Supreme Court's Constitution Bench seeks Centre, RBI response on demonetisation

HC direct Railways to file status report on quality of drinking water on stations

HC direct Railways to file status report on quality of drinking water on stations

Are monkey visits common to IIT Madras campus? Here's what viral videos suggest

Are monkey visits common to IIT Madras campus? Here's what viral videos suggest

DU to release first merit list for UG admissions on Oct 18

DU to release first merit list for UG admissions on Oct 18