Karnataka: Over 20 arrested for allegedly attacked RSS worker in Haveri

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was allegedly assaulted by over 20 people at a village in Karnataka's Haveri district on Tuesday night. All the accused were arrested, including one who is the president of Anjuman-I-Islam, a Muslim organisation.

The incident reportedly took place at Rattehalli village in Haveri district. The RSS worker was present in the village for path sanchaln (path laying) work. The party worker was attacked by members of another community after an argument broke out.

India Today quoted the Haveri Superintendent of Police as saying that over 20 people have been arrested in the case. Further investigations are underway.