Karnataka: No hijab in classrooms of Udupi girls' college

Mangaluru: The government girls’ PU College in Udupi has informed that students wearing hijab will not be allowed inside classrooms. The decision of the authorities was announced on Monday by Udupi MLA and college development authority president K Raghupati Bhat, after a meeting with four of the five students who have been protesting the decision of the college authorities by boycotting classes.

Bhat said it was “not possible” to allow students to wear hijab inside classrooms where only uniforms were permitted. The parents of the girls have also been informed of the decision, he said.

He said from Tuesday, students will not be permitted to create any chaos or confusion on the campus. Representatives of organisations and media persons will not be allowed on the campus as well. The steps have been taken as the college was receiving complaints from parents of other students at a time examinations are nearing, Bhat said.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 11:30 PM IST