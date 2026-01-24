Karnataka News: Political Tensions Resurface In Ballari After Model House Linked To Former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy Set Ablaze | VIDEO

A model house linked to former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy was gutted in a fire amid renewed political tensions in Ballari | X

Bengaluru, Jan 24: The bloody factional war in Ballari, which was under wraps during the last two-and-a-half years, flared up again on Friday night, with miscreants burning down a model house in a layout being developed by former minister Gali Janardhan Reddy.

Police version questioned

While the police were quick to clarify that the house was gutted by a group of youths who tried to shoot a reel inside the lonely house, neither Janardhan Reddy nor the BJP are amused by the explanation.

This evening, a fire accident occurred at the model house located in G Square Layout in Ballari, associated with Janardhana Reddy, and later the fire was brought under control by the fire department.#Ballari #Bellary pic.twitter.com/vwFcocgiNC — Ballari Tweetz (@TweetzBallari) January 23, 2026

Opposition seeks CBI probe

Seeking a CBI inquiry into the incident, the opposition has contended that the entire episode had the blessings of Ballari MLA Bharath Reddy, who had spearheaded the violence on January 1 near Janardhan Reddy’s house, which resulted in the killing of a Congress worker when Bharath Reddy’s private security allegedly opened fire randomly.

Eight detained, including minors

The incident came to light late in the evening after the entire concrete structure went up in flames. Glass panels and doors were broken open, and the miscreants had set fire to the building. On Friday morning, the Ballari police rounded up eight people, including two minors.

Police cite accidental fire

Ballari IGP Dr Harsha said that the suspects had already been taken into custody. He claimed that the eight youths had entered the isolated house, which had not been used for many years, and were shooting a reel. However, a fight allegedly broke out among them over a cigarette, which resulted in the house being set on fire.

BJP rejects theory

However, neither Janardhan Reddy nor the state BJP are ready to accept this theory. They recalled the earlier episode on January 1, when Ballari MLA Bharath Reddy allegedly threatened to set Janardhan Reddy’s house on fire. They also said they did not believe that a concrete structure could be set on fire by a cigarette.

Janardhan Reddy demands CBI inquiry

Janardhan Reddy, who met the Ballari IGP, questioned what a group of young people would gain by setting a house on fire. “The case should be handed over to the CBI for investigation. This vandalism has been carried out at the behest of MLA Bharath Reddy. We have certain evidence for that, and we have photos of people running away after setting the house on fire. The Congress government is protecting Bharath Reddy, and I will talk about it in the Assembly,” he said.

Opposition alleges sponsored violence

Opposition Leader R Ashok and Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, while urging the government to hand over the Ballari incident to the CBI, charged that there was government-sponsored violence in Ballari.

“On January 1, the Congress mob killed their own worker, Rajashekhar Reddy, while trying to attack Janardhan Reddy’s house. Still, nothing has happened in the case. In this case also, they are trying to frame some innocent youths,” they added.

Ballari’s violent political past

Ballari has a violent history of political killings. The incidents increased after the mining industry was privatised and money started circulating among even common people. The traditional warlords were silenced during this period, when Gali Janardhan Reddy and his team gained the upper hand in mining. However, when the Lokayukta indicted him in illegal mining cases and he was jailed, the empire started crumbling, and his rivals began gaining ground.

Also Watch:

However, in the 2023 elections, Janardhan Reddy contested from Gangavati and won, as he was banned from entering Ballari. After the court lifted his ban, Janardhan Reddy returned to the town and began consolidating his position. Now, his rivals are uniting to face a possible future threat.