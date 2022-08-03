Karnataka mutt swami says Rahul Gandhi will become next PM; blesses him with caveat | Twitter

A seer at a Lingayat seminary in Karnataka, on Wednesday, August 3, said Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister. The head seer also gave him a caveat as form of his blessing.

Gandhi, who's currently in Karnataka, was meeting the seers at Sri Murugarajendra Mutt in Chitradurga district.

According to an NDTV report, one of the Haveri Hosamutt swami said that Gandhi will become the PM. At this, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief of the institution, then said that anyone visiting their mutt are blessed and gave him a caveat.

Lingayats in state and politics

Lingayats make 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, reportedly they have been BJP voters. Gandhi's visit to the poll-bound state is an attempt of Congress to broaden its appeal and project unity within the party.

Rift in Congress

The party is struggling due to a rift within as former chief minister Siddaramaiah and state unit chief DK Shivakumar are both contenders for the CM's post.

The Gandhi scion was in state to address the same at a meeting of Karnataka Congress' political affairs committee on Tuesday where he urged party leaders to work together.

Party general secretary KC Venugopal was quoted as saying by the reports that there's no in-party fighting and that the party high command and new elected MLAs will decide who will lead them after winning.

Venugopal added that following Gandhi's suggestion, all the Karnataka Congress leaders will fight the BJP.