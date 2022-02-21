Karnataka MP announces Rs 2 lakh compensation to kin of Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the family members of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was hacked to death in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

The announcement was made by BJP MLA from Karnatak's Honnali MP Renukacharya, on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the deceased Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was killed by unknown assailants on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters, Renukacharya said that the loss of Harsha is like the loss of his own son.

"The loss of Harsha is like losing my own son. I stand with his family, am giving them Rs 2 lakhs," the MP said.

On Sunday night, 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed brutally by unknown people and was taken to the hospital immediately where he was declared dead upon arrival.

During the funeral procession of the activist, anger and violence erupted in which three people, including a woman constable and a photojournalist, were reported to have been injured.

In view of the situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the city and as a precaution, schools and colleges have been closed for two days.

State Home Minister Araga Gyanendra met Harsh’s family and assured strict punishment to the culprits.

Meanwhile, three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Bajrang Dal activist Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:45 PM IST