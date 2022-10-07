Karnataka: Mob breaks into Heritage Madrasa on Dussehra, performs puja, 9 booked | ANI

A mob that was a part of a Dussehra procession in Karnataka's Bidar, allegedly broke into a heritage madrasa on Wednesday night. They also shouted slogans and performed a puja in a corner of the building.

Police has registered a case against nine people and four of them have been arrested. Muslim organisations have threatened protests if no one is arrested by Friday.

The mob even broke the lock of the madrasa to enter the site, the police revealed. They were seen shouting slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', and 'Hindu Dharam Jai', while standing on the steps of the madrasa, before moving to a corner for puja. Several videos have taken over the internet showing a huge crowd on the steps, trying to get inside the building.

Several Muslim organisations from Bidar have also condemned the act and held protests. They have threatened a massive protest after Friday prayers if all the accused are not arrested.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, slamming the state ruling-BJP over the incident, accused it of promoting such incidents to 'demean Muslims'.

Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims pic.twitter.com/WDw1Gd1b93 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2022

The Mahmud Gawan Madrasa, built in the 1460s, is a designated heritage site under the Archeological Survey of India. The structure is also listed among monuments of national importance.