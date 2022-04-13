Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa booked in contractor's suicide case

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa and his aides Basavaraj and Ramesh have been named in a police case in connection with the suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil.

According to reports, the First Information Report (FIR) accuses the minister of driving contractor Santosh Patil to suicide.

Eshwarappa has been summoned by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "Yes FIR registered (against KS Eswarappa over the death of contractor Santosh Patil). Have gathered all info...I will speak with Eshwarappa....I don't know what he (Eshwarappa) said (about resignation). It will be cleared when we speak directly..."

On allegations against minister KS Eshwarappa in the case, Bommai said, "Eshwarappa has denied the allegation. The minister had filed a defamation case against Santosh who had leveled the charge and the investigation will bring out the truth."

Santosh Patil, a BJP leader and contractor was found dead in a lodge in Udupi on Tuesday. Patil had recently accused Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.

Patil's body was found in a room of a private lodge in the coastal town of Udupi. In his purported message on social media before the death, Patil, who hails from Belagavi district, allegedly held the Minister responsible for his death.

On March 30, Patil, who had claimed himself to be a BJP worker, alleged he had executed a work in the RDPR department and wanted the payment but that Eshwarappa demanded 40 per cent commission in the Rs four crore work, prompting a the rival Congress to dub the ruling BJP as "40 per cent sarkar." The Minister had not only rubbished his charge then, but also filed a defamation suit against him.

On Tuesday, Eshwarappa ruled out his resignation, as demanded by the opposition. "There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere," Eshwarappa said and reiterated that he did not know Patil.

According to him, based on Patil's allegation, the Union Ministry for Rural Development had written to the RDPR in Karnataka and accordingly, an answer was given.

"It is very clear that I am not wrong. After I filed the defamation suit, a notice was sent to him. Now I have learnt through you that he has committed suicide. Other than that, I don't know anything else," Eshwarappa said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:19 AM IST