Karnataka min confirms moves to topple CM

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday conceded that there were attempts within the BJP to have Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa removed, according to Deccan Herald.

"I know that (dissidence) meetings are going on. Some ministers seem to be a part of this as well. All these talks... it's true 100 per cent that attempts are going on and some are involved indirectly," Ashoka told reporters.

Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara and BJP Hubballi-Dharwad (West) legislator Arvind Bellad were in New Delhi reportedly to meet the party’s top brass, leading to speculation.

"Even if some MLAs are trying to have Yediyurappa removed, it won’t happen," Channagiri MLA Madal Virupakshappa said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah claimed that the process of removing Yediyurappa had reached its final stage.

"There are corruption charges against his administration. Also, there is mismanagement on Covid front,” he said.

Speculation is rife that the BJP central leadership has asked Yediyurappa to convene a legislature party meeting next month. This has been one of the demands of dissident MLAs. "But will the CM be changed just because a legislature party meeting is convened?" Agriculture Minister B C Patil asked.