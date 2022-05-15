Karnataka: Man booked for assaulting woman advocate over property dispute

A lady advocate was brutally kicked and assaulted by a neighbour in the Bagalkote Town Circle street over a property dispute.

The assault took place on Saturday afternoon around 12:30pm.

Mahantesh Cholachagudda, a neighbour of advocate Sangeeta Shikkeri was seen assaulting her in the video.

The families of Mahantesh and Sangeeta had fought earlier too and Mahantesh has been arrested by police on charges of assaulting women.

The accused is a photographer at the University of Horticulture Sciences at Navanagar in Bagalkot.

No one came to the rescue of the woman even after her husband appealed for help during the time of the assault, in the video.

Sangeeta said, she had filed a complaint against Bagalkot BJP General Secretary Raju Naikar for harassing her over a property dispute and it was the reason behind the attack, she alleged. However, Mahantesh said, he did not assault Sangeeta due to provocation by someone.

Denying the charges , BJP leader Raju Naikar said, it is a political conspiracy against him. He purchased the house legally, did not misuse power and and that he had not instigated anyone to assault the woman.

(with inputs from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 02:14 PM IST