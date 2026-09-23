Karnataka Man Allegedly Murdered In Sharjah, Body Found Cut Into Nine Pieces; Wife & Son's Whereabouts Unclear |

Bengaluru: A routine phone call to a brother turned into a weeks-long mystery after a Karnataka man working in Sharjah suddenly stopped responding, with his family later learning that he had allegedly been murdered and his body found dismembered inside a car. The shocking details emerged after authorities in the UAE traced the missing man, while questions remain over the whereabouts of his wife and teenage son.

The deceased has been identified as Alwin Prakash Kunder, a native of Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district who had been working at Sharjah airport for around 14 years. He had returned to Sharjah after visiting his hometown in December last year.

The murder of Alwin Prakash Kundar, a Kundapura native working in Sharjah, has come to light after his body was found cut into nine pieces and packed in two bags in a car on the route to Oman, according to a complaint filed by his family. His brother met the Udupi District Police… https://t.co/XTELdft5o9 pic.twitter.com/fwZdgiqmOn — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 22, 2026

Alwin's 'No Contact' Led To Suspicion

According to his brother Anil Prashanth Kunder, he called Alwin on July 20 but received no response. Instead, a message was sent from Alwin's phone saying that he was fine. Anil said this immediately appeared unusual as his brother had never communicated with him in that manner. When Alwin continued to remain unreachable, Anil contacted his classmate Manohar, who was in Sharjah, and asked him to check on him.

Manohar reportedly went to the accommodation provided by Alwin's employer. The watchman allegedly told him that Alwin had gone to India. Anil said the company's human resources department initially gave the family similar information.

However, Anil contacted the company again and requested that Alwin's whereabouts be checked through his passport records. The records reportedly showed that he was still in Sharjah. A missing-person complaint was later filed.

During the investigation, Alwin's body was reportedly recovered from a car parked along a route towards Oman, according to his brother. Anil said the body had allegedly been cut into nine pieces and packed in two bags.

The family received the post-mortem report on Monday. Anil then met the Udupi Superintendent of Police and submitted a representation seeking action in connection with his brother's death. Police in Karnataka have not yet issued an official statement and are reportedly awaiting formal communication from Sharjah authorities.

Wife, Son Missing?

Alwin's wife, Tina Kunder, is originally from Udyavara in Udupi and works as a schoolteacher in Sharjah. Their son is reportedly studying in Class 10. Their whereabouts have not been officially established. Some reports have claimed that the wife and son have been missing since the alleged murder, but there is no official confirmation of their status.

Anil said he had seen CCTV footage that purportedly showed two men and a woman leaving the building where Alwin lived. “If his wife came to India, she must know what happened to her husband. The son might also know,” he said, according to the report, while acknowledging that there was no direct evidence confirming that she had travelled to India.

Anil also claimed that the nature of the alleged killing suggested the involvement of experienced perpetrators. However, the claim has not been independently established and the motive behind the killing remains unknown.