Belagavi Border Dispute: Pro-Kannada activists stage protest; ask Maharashtra ministers to cancel visit

Many pro-Kannada activists from across Karnataka have flocked to Belagavi today and staged a protest a day ahead of Maharashtra ministers' visit to the border city. Earlier today Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also adivised the ministers to not come to the state under present circumstances.

Pro-Kannada activists staged a protest at the Rani Chennamma circle in the city. They sloganeered against Minister Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai's arrival to the border city, according to TV reports.

The activists demanded that the ministers should not be allowed in the state and also said that they will die but won't let go of Belagavi. They also expressed their anger at the Maharashtra government.

The activists Kannada Rakshana Vedike on Sunday said that their activists from Bengaluru and across the state will arrive in the border city to prevent Patil and Desai from entering the state.

Karnataka Rakshna Vedike held a meeting in this regard, and announced that from Bengaluru the Kannada activists would leave for Belagavi in 100 vehicles on Monday evening. Similarly, the Kannada activists from all districts would reach the destination.

Bommai warns legal action if ministers enter state

Bommai warned on Monday that his government will not hesitate to take appropriate action if the ministers from Maharashtra try to enter Karnataka under present circumstances.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Bommai said, "If at all the Ministers from Maharashtra try to enter the state, the concerned officers have been given a direction to initiate suitable legal action."

CM Bommai further stated that it has been clearly told in writing that under the existing circumstances the visit of ministers from Maharashtra was not appropriate. It has also been communicated to them that their visit would create a law and order situation in the state, he added.

