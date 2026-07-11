Karnataka Lokayukta Repatriates SP Shivaprakash Devaraju A Day After He Seeks Nod To Prosecute Ex-Minister | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bengaluru: In a surprise move, the Karnataka Lokayukta has repatriated its Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju, who was handling most sensitive cases and was after the `officers' syndicate' in the government departments.

Interestingly, he was repatriated a day after Shivaprakash wrote to the Karnataka Governor Thavarchand Gehlot, seeking permission to prosecute former minister B Z Zameer Ahamed Khan in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Though the Lokayukta claimed that it was routine, the timing of his transfer has raised many questions as he had taken both politicians and senior bureaucrats head on. Besides, he is yet to complete one year in this posting.

Worst was that, though Shivaprakash's repatriation memo was issued by Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday evening itself, Shivaprakash learnt about it only on Friday morning. The memo was issued after he had left the office. When he came to the office on Friday morning and sat on the chair, his personal assistant handed him over the memo. Shivaprakash immediately vacated the office and called on the DG&IGP, stating that he had been repatriated to the parent department from Lokayukta.

The young IPS officer was posted to Lokayukta on July 30, 2025. Soon after taking over, he had hastened up the investigation of the pending cases. Of late, he had launched a tirade against 'officials' syndicates' in every government department.

He was instrumental in raiding the house of Excise Department Additional Commissioner Y D Manjunath in Belagavi, who happens to be brother in law of PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Later, theDirectorate of Enforcement raided him and seized ₹5.5 crore in cash and ₹7.8 crore worth of gold, along with foreign currency worth ₹ 3.3 crore. Last week, he raided Bengaluru District Additional DC Jagadish and unearthed a huge scam involving encroachment of Gomal lands in Yalahanka.

Though he has been repatriated to his parent Police Department, the officer is yet to get a posting.