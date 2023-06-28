 Karnataka: Lokayukta Raids Tehsildar In Begaluru, Teams Conduct Searches At 10 Other Locations
Karnataka: Lokayukta Raids Tehsildar In Begaluru, Teams Conduct Searches At 10 Other Locations

The officer was under the Lokayukta lens for last few months over suspicion of possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Teams of Lokayukta in Karnataka conducted raids on Wednesday (June 28) morning. The raids took place across locations in Karnataka. A team conducted raid at the residence of KR Pura Tehsildar, Ajith Rai, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets case. Raids were also held in Kodagu, Kushalanagar, KR Puram Bengaluru, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Chikmagalur, Yadgiri, Belagavi, Ramanagara, and Kolar.

The amount of seizure made by the Lokayukta team is yet to be made public.

According to reports, the officer was under the Lokayukta lens for last few months over suspicion of possessing assets disproportionate to his income.

(This is breaking news. More details to emerge)

