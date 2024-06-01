Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: India Today-Axis My India Predicts 20-22 Seats For BJP, Congress May Win 3-5 Seats

India voted in a total of seven phases, where Karnataka witnessed voting in two of these phases. The state, which is currently being governed by Congress leader CM Siddaramaih, marked the 2024 Lok Sabha election on April 26 and May 7. The voting process took place across its 28 constituencies, including some of the key constituencies such as Shimoga, Raichur, Bellary, and Uttar Kannada.

It is interesting to note that Karnataka has been a state of interest for political enthusiasts because it has seen extending support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Lok Sabha elections and cheering its lead opponent Congress in terms of state elections.

Karnataka voter turnout

In the initial phase of voting, Karnataka recorded a 69.56 percent turnout, while it clocked 71.84 per cent voter turnout in the other phase of polling. Comparing the figures with other states in South India, Karnataka seemed to have a decent voter turnout. Notably, the number suggested 62.64 per cent in Telangana, 69.72 per cent in Tamil Nadu, and 71.27 percent in Kerala. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh was seen exceeding Karnataka and its fellow states by taking the lead with 81.86 per cent.

What does India Today-Axis My India the exit poll say?

Exit polls are said to be indicators of the final results which will be released by the Election Commission of India on June 4. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll results which were out on Saturday evening suggested BJP could win 20-22 seats in the state despite Prajwal Revanna controversy. The survey also revealed that the NDA alliance partner in the state JD(S) may win 3 seats and the Congress, ruling party in the state is expected to win 3-5 seats in Karnataka.

2019 Lok Sabha elections

Looking into the past, we can note that the last elections that took place in 2019 recorded the BJP winning 25 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) secured just one seat each.

2014 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats. It was noted that the Congress won nine seats, and the JD(S) won two seats.