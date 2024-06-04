 Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress' DK Suresh Concedes Defeat; Loses By Margin Of 2.17 Lakh Votes Against BJP's CN Manjunath
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: Congress nominee for high-profile Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat D.K. Suresh has conceded his defeat against BJP candidate C.N. Manjunath, the son-in-law of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Suresh is the brother of Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader, D.K. Shivakumar.

'I Will Remain As The Common Man'

Speaking to reporters, Suresh said: "I will bow down to the people's mandate. They have given an opportunity to new leadership. I wish good luck to C.N. Manjunath and the people of the state. I will remain as the common man and continue the work as a party worker. I appeal to party workers not to lose confidence. I accept victory and defeat in the same spirit. I thank them for their struggle. I had full faith in winning. However, people have given (me) rest. There is no question of backtracking. My struggle is going to continue in the coming days."

As per the latest data, C.N. Manjunath was leading by a margin of 2.17 lakh votes. He got 9.42 lakh votes while D.K. Suresh managed to get 7.25 lakh votes.

