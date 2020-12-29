Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Speaker SL Dharmegowda found dead on railway track, suicide note recovered

In a shocking development, Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda was found dead on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday.
According to news agency ANI, a suicide note has been recovered from Dharmegowda’s body.
Dharme Gowda, 64, who was an MLC from JD(S), is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. His brother, S L Bhoje Gowda, is also an MLC.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the incident, terming it "unfortunate". He lauded the MLC for efficiently conducting the legislative council as its deputy chairman.
"The untimely demise of Dharmegowda is the most unfortunate and traumatic event. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to his family and followers," CMO stated.
JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, in a tweet, expressed shock over Dharmegowda's death and remembered him as a gentleman politician.
"It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state," said Deve Gowda.
JD(S) leader and former chief minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy said that the party has lost an 'impeccable' politician. "The news of the suicide of senior party leader and of my brother SL Dharmega Gowda came as a shock. We lost a politician of impeccable personality. May the Lord have mercy on the family and fans of Dharmagowda," Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.
Dharmegowda, a member of Janata Dal (Secular), made headlines this month when he was manhandled during chaos in the Karnataka Legislative Council.
On December 15, Dharmegowda was manhandled by Congress legislators when a Council session was underway. He was dragged from the chair (the seat of the Chairman) by some Congress members alleging he had joined hands with the ruling BJP to unconstitutionally unseat the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who is from the Congress.
(Inputs from ANI and PTI)
