Karnataka Legislative Council Dy Speaker SL Dharmegowda found dead on railway track, suicide note recovered

Dharme Gowda, 64, who was an MLC from JD(S), is survived by his wife, son and a daughter. His brother, S L Bhoje Gowda, is also an MLC.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the incident, terming it "unfortunate". He lauded the MLC for efficiently conducting the legislative council as its deputy chairman.

"The untimely demise of Dharmegowda is the most unfortunate and traumatic event. May his soul rest in peace and give strength to his family and followers," CMO stated.

JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, in a tweet, expressed shock over Dharmegowda's death and remembered him as a gentleman politician.

"It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state," said Deve Gowda.