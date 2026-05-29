Karnataka Leadership Change On May 30 As Congress Convenes Key CLP Meeting

ANI

The Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has convened a crucial meeting on Saturday evening as the party moves towards formalising a major leadership transition in the state following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

According to an official communication issued by CLP Secretary Allamaprabhu Patil, the meeting will be held at 4 pm at the ‘Sammelana Sabhangana’ (Conference Hall), Room No. 334 on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

The meeting will be chaired by Siddaramaiah in his role as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

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Top Congress Leaders To Attend Meeting

The letter stated that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Leader of the House in the Legislative Council NS Boseraju, and all working presidents of the party will attend the meeting.

MLAs were instructed to remain present without fail, underlining the importance of the gathering as the Congress prepares to elect a new legislature party leader and initiate the process of government formation.

DK Shivakumar Likely To Be Next Chief Minister

The CLP meeting assumes significance amid strong indications that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to emerge as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka following Siddaramaiah’s resignation.

The leadership change marks a major political shift within the Karnataka Congress and is expected to pave the way for a cabinet reshuffle and a fresh power-sharing arrangement within the party.

Earlier, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah’s resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are completed.

Intense Lobbying For Cabinet Berths Begins

Even before the formal transition, lobbying for ministerial positions in the next cabinet has intensified within the Congress ranks.

Seven Congress leaders from Kolar district, including MLAs, MLCs and senior party functionaries, submitted a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanding three ministerial berths for the district in the new government.

The leaders sought a cabinet post for Bangarpet MLA SN Narayanaswamy under the Scheduled Caste (Right) category.

Ministerial positions for Malur MLA KY Nanje Gowda and Kolar MLA Kothur G Manjunath under the general category.

The memorandum was signed by MLAs SN Narayanaswamy, KY Nanje Gowda and Kothur G Manjunath, MLCs Naseer Ahmed and Anil Kumar, former Mulbagal Assembly candidate V Adinarayana, and former District Congress Committee president K Chandra Reddy.

Speculation Over Key Party Posts

Political speculation has also intensified over the future role of senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi.

Party circles are abuzz with discussions that Jarkiholi could either be considered for one of the Deputy Chief Minister posts or be entrusted with the responsibility of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president as part of the new political arrangement.

The developments come at a crucial time for the Karnataka Congress as it attempts to balance regional, caste and factional equations while ensuring a smooth transfer of power within the party leadership.