Karnataka: Large COVID-19 cluster emerges at Manipal Institute of Technology, area declared containment zone

Bengaluru: The Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) was on Wednesday declared a containment zone after a large cluster emerged with 52 Covid-19 positive cases being reported over the last two days. 25 cases were reported on Tuesday and 27 cases on Wednesday.

MIT is an internationally known engineering college located in Manipal in Udupi district of Karnataka and attracts a large number of students from across India and a few countries.

The areas coming under the MIT campus were cordoned off and the movement of students in hostels and others residing in the campus has been restricted for two weeks.

Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) told the media: "The academic area will be excluded but the hostel areas will be a containment zone. Students in the hostel will be asked to restrict their movement. We will continue online classes but laboratory classes are postponed. If there are any examinations in the next two weeks, they will be postponed," the registrar said.

Meanwhile, after an online meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa denied speculations of a fresh lockdown or curfew in the state.