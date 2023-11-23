Karnataka: In A Daring Act, Minor Boy Helps Rescue Huge Python In Saligrama; Video Goes Viral

In A Daring Act, Minor Boy Helps Rescue Huge Python In Saligrama | Twitter

Saligrama: In a daring act, a minor boy helped to rescue a huge python in Karnataka's Saligrama. The heroic act of the minor boy was caught on camera and the video is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that an elderly man is holding the huge python by its tail and the boy arrives at the spot and catches the reptile by its neck and helps in rescuing the snake.

Netizens are praising the boy

The netizens are praising the boy after the video has hit the internet on Wednesday (November 22). The incident occurred at Saligrama's Kundapura area and the daring boy has not been identified yet. Netizens are calling the act by the boy "daredevil", "dangerous" and "heroic".

Initially, the boy looks scared

The minor boy walks to the spot where the elderly man is holding the snake by its tail and attempts to catch the snake by its neck. Initially, the boy looks scared, but after various attempts, he succeeds in catching the neck of the python.

The boy brings the huge snake out of the bushes

After catching the python, the boy brings the huge snake which looks 10-12 feet in length out of the bushes with the help of the man who was holding the snake by its tail.

The snake can be seen rolling around the hand of the minor boy

The snake can be seen rolling around the hand of the minor boy. Another man then brings a sack and they put the snake inside the sack. They will reportedly leave the snake in the wild.

'People do not harm snakes'

The netizens are praising the kid and one of the internet users said, "Very great and grand that nobody beat the snake, opting to put it in a sack, to release somewhere else I guess?" to which another user replied, "In South Canara and North Canara regions of Mangalore Udupi Kundapura and going upto karwar people do not harm snakes and don’t hit it."