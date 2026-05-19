Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwar Throws His Hat In CM Race, Plans Mega Tumkur Rally On Govt’s 3rd Anniversary | File Pic

Bengaluru: With all process of the elections to five states, including Kerala coming to an end, the third phase of power struggle in Karnataka has cropped up.

Interestingly, Home Minister Dr Parameshwar, who always made his moves behind the screens, has thrown his hat in the ring by organising a massive rally at his hometown Tumkur, on the eve of the government completing three years in power.

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The program involves distributing of over 1.52 lakh property right papers to eligible beneficiaries and the representatives of Guinness Book of Records organisation will be present during the function.

The power transfer by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been an ongoing issue in Karnataka since November, 2025. As per the agreement with the party high command, he was supposed to hand over the post to his deputy D K Shivakumar.

However, Siddaramaiah managed to stay in power, keeping Shivakumar at bay by creating multiple contenders, including floating Dalit Chief Minister demand.

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KPCC Working President Sathish Jarkiholi said that there was no need to keep discussing the leadership change issue. Soon, the Congress high command will take a decision on the leadership in the State and everyone has to abide by that decision.

Meanwhile, the Parameshwar camp has become active and is pushing his name hard on every possible party forum.

Former Minister from Tumkur K N Rajanna, who is in-charge of organising the rally has openly said that only Parameshwar can replace Siddaramaiah and no one else.

``We feel that the time has come for leadership change and the only person we accept will be Parameshwar. In 2013, Parameshwar was all set to become the Chief Minister, but lost the elections in his own constituency. Now, if there is a leadership change, Parameshwar should be made the Chief Minister,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is keeping low from the media, attending the official works, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is on a temple run.