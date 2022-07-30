e-Paper Get App

Karnataka: Holiday declared in Mangaluru amid heavy rains

The decision comes after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:00 AM IST
ANI

Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner (DC) Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for July 30 for all the educational institutions in the districts.

"Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka," predicted IMD.

