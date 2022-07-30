Karnataka: Holiday declared in Mangaluru amid heavy rains

ANI

Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner (DC) Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for July 30 for all the educational institutions in the districts.

The decision comes after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state.

"Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over North Interior Karnataka," predicted IMD.

Karnataka | Rain with thunderstorms and lightning in Mangaluru city.



Holiday has been declared throughout Mangaluru, considering the safety of children: Rajendra KV, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada pic.twitter.com/VRmhMjyk8O — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022