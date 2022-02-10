Karnataka Hijab row: When will schools, colleges reopen? Here's what Education Minister BC Nagesh said

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will today (Thursday) evening chair a meeting and make a decision on the reopening of high schools and colleges in the state which have been closed for three days amid the major hijab row. "CM will chair a meeting (today evening) & after knowing the real order of the court we will decide (reopening of high schools and colleges)," news agency ANI quoted Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh as saying.

His comment came after the Karnataka High court hearing the hijab issue today asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. Posting the matter for Monday, the court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students.

The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquility is to be maintained.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," CJ Awasthi said.

"We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress", he said.

However, the petitioners' lawyer Devadatt Kamat requested the court to consider his objection that such an order will amount to suspension of his client's constitutional rights under article 25. "That will be a total affront to their rights," Kamat contended.

In response, Chief Justice Awasthi said the arrangement is only for a few days till the matter is resolved and asked him to cooperate.

