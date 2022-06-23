Karnataka Hijab Row: Two Muslim girl students get NOC, one takes TC

Representative Image | PTI

Mangaluru: Two Muslim girl students, who protested against the prohibition of hijab at the university college in the city, have taken no-objection certificates (NOC) from the college to join other colleges, while one was issued a transfer certificate (TC).

Of the three girl students, two had held a press meet and questioned the decision of the university to strictly implement the uniform rule inside the campus.

Another girl, who joined the press conference, has written a letter of apology to the college authorities and is attending online classes, college principal Anasuya Rai said.

A M.Sc (chemistry) Muslim student hailing from Kerala has also taken a transfer certificate citing ill health, Rai said.

The NOC will enable the students join other undergraduate colleges. They will be issued a TC when any other college approves their admission.

Mangalore University vice-chancellor P S Yadapadithaya had announced that the university will make special arrangements for Muslim girl students if they are not willing to adhere to uniform rules and want to join other colleges which do not have the restriction.

Karnataka's controversial hijab ban

At the beginning of January this year, a dispute pertaining to school uniforms was reported in the Indian state of Karnataka, when some Muslim students of a junior college who wanted to wear hijab to classes were denied entry on the grounds that it was a violation of the college's uniform policy.

On February 5, the Karnataka government issued an order stating that uniforms must be worn compulsorily where policies exist and no exception can be made for the wearing of the hijab. Several educational institutions cited this order and denied entry to Muslim girls wearing the hijab.

Petitions were filed in the Karnataka High Court on behalf of the aggrieved students.

On February 8, the government closed high schools and colleges for three days due to protests and disputes over the wearing of the hijab.

On February 10, the High Court issued an interim order restraining all students from wearing any form of religious attire.

When the schools reopened on February 14, the high court's interim order was implemented in all schools and colleges across Karnataka, with students, and in some cases teachers, being asked to remove hijabs and burqas outside the school gates.

After a hearing of about 23 hours spread over 11 days, the court delivered its verdict on March 15, upholding the restrictions on hijab. The court ruled that the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam.

(with inputs from PTI)