Karnataka Hijab Row: Seen to be soft, CM Basavaraj Bommai turns heat on Hijab protesters

After criticism from within the BJP that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was too soft in his handling of the ‘hijab’ controversy, the police on Saturday swung into action. A First Information Report was registered against a group of hijab-clad students for protesting outside a Pre-University (PU) college in Tumakuru district.

The FIR stated that a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was in force since February 14, which is when schools and colleges reopened. However, on Thursday, a group of 10 to 15 students wearing ‘hijabs’ had gathered outside the college.

According to the FIR, a copy of the prohibitory orders was pasted on the compound wall of the college gate. “Despite this, the group of students illegally gathered and kept shouting that they will attend college with the ‘hijab’ and won't remove it. This caused a tense situation and hindered the daily functioning of the college,” the FIR stated.

In Shivamogga, 58 students of a college were ‘suspended’ for protesting against ‘hijab’ restrictions. While the college principal verbally suspended the students, the Shivamogga DC said the principal had just threatened and not actually suspended them.

Meanwhile, the police have booked several students, parents, and activists for violating prohibitory orders by gathering at the entrance of educational institutions.

Tension built up in Yelahanka in Bengaluru when police seized mobile phones from students, activists, and parents. However, police said they did not seize the phones of students directly and that they did so only from adults. They said they were unaware that the phones belonged to students.

High drama had prevailed in the morning when students held a protest, demanding that they be allowed inside classrooms with ‘hijabs’. They were supported by their parents and activists and as the crowd swelled, heated arguments ensued with college authorities. Police were called in to calm things down.

Yelahanka PU College has over 3,850 students, making it one of the biggest PU colleges in the state. Principal Palaksha said “a huge majority of students were ready to remove ‘hijabs’ and attend classes. It is only 35-40 students who had issues.”

Meanwhile, the High Court will continue hearing the government side when the ‘hijab’ case comes up Monday.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 11:01 PM IST