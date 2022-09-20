e-Paper Get App
Karnataka hijab row: JDS leader CM Ibrahim likens hijab and pallu

Ibrahim's comments came after the Karnataka government on September 20 argued that the hijab row was orchestrated by Popular Front of India, an extremist Islamic organisation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka hijab row: JDS leader CM Ibrahim likens hijab and pallu | ANI

Bengaluru: Senior Janata Dal (S) leader Chand Mahal Ibrahim, speaking on the hijab row, likened the hijab and pallu [lose end of saree] over head, stated TV reports. His comment came as the Supreme Court has been hearing a case on the row.

Interacting with the media, the Karnataka president of JDS, said, "President of India takes pallu over her head, Indira Gandhi took pallu, is it PFI's doing? For women to take pallu over their head is Indian culture. Rani Kittur Chennamma had pallu over her head too; you call it pallu or hijab, it is one."

article-image

The Karnataka government has alleged that the hijab row was instigated by the Popular Front of India, an extremist Islamic organisation. The allegations were levelled before Supreme Court on September 20.

Before a bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reportedly said that no student was insisting on hijab until now. He said that the a "larger conspiracy" was orchestrated by the PFI to create social unrest and they spread the messages using social media.

The apex court is hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgement of March 15 upholding ban on Hijab in pre-university colleges.

