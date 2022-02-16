Karnataka hijab row: Govt picking on hijab alone; 'if bindis, ghoonghat, turbans are permitted, why not hijab?' argues petitioner in HC

In defiance of a High Court interim order asking school students in Karnataka to refrain from wearing any religious symbols like the hijab or scarves to their institutions, students in large numbers Wednesday turned up wearing hijab to schools. They were turned back by the school authorities even as there is an indication that the hijab row is only flaring up.

A final order from the High Court is yet to come as the petitioners were not able to complete their submissions and the full bench headed by the Chief Justice adjourned the case to Thursday.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Ravi Kumar Varma widened the scope of the case by pointing out to the bench that the hijab was being singled out when there were "hundreds of religious symbols from dupattas, bangles, turbans, crosses and bindis" worn by people every day.

"I am only showing the vast diversity of religious symbols in all sections of the society. Why is the government picking on hijab alone and making this hostile discrimination? Bangles are worn? Are they not religious symbols? Why are you picking on these poor Muslim girls?" he said.

"This is only because of her religion that the petitioner is being sent out of the classroom. A bindi wearing girl is not sent out. A bangle wearing girl is not. A Christian wearing a cross is not touched. Why only these girls? This is a violation of Article 15 of the constitution," Kumar said.

"Ghoongats are permitted. Bangles are permitted. Why only this (Hijabs)? Why not the turban of a Sikh, the cross of the Christians?" he said.

"No other religious symbol is considered... Why only hijab? Is it not because of their religion? Discrimination against Muslim girls is purely based on religion and hence hostile discrimination," Mr Kumar argued.

Meanwhile, for the first time, the hijab row affected the working of Government Composite Urdu High School in the Udupi district. Students wearing hijabs were separated from their classmates, media reports from the region said. This was for the first time when girls, all from classes 8, 9, and 10, were asked to remove their hijab in a minority Urdu school.

There were widespread protests by Muslim girl students and some parents in about 50 government high schools in different parts of the state. They wanted to be allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs.

The flare-up of the hijab row where even parents are joining students in drumming up protests has made the government suspect that vested interests were fanning the row.

The meteoric rise of the minority-dominated Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), backed by the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Campus Front of India (CFI), is beginning to give the Karnataka government a political headache.

Without naming any organisation, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he had directed authorities to initiate legal action against any religious outfit attempting to break society and corrupt students.

“Some religious organisations are using students to try to divide society. Instructions have been given to identify them and initiate appropriate legal action against them,” he added.

He also claimed that not all, but a few students, were insisting that they be allowed to go to the school wearing the hijab. “In my view, it is not their (students’) natural view (insisting on wearing the hijab),” he said.

A senior home department official was quoted in the media saying that the SDPI, PFI and the Campus Front of India together have over 1 lakh members and sympathisers, state-wide presence and hard-line core cadres.

The matter has already been circulated in the PMO, the National Security Council Secretariat and the home ministry, based on a report from the NIA.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 08:19 PM IST