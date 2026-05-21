Karnataka High Court Orders French National Running Gokarna Restaurant On Tourist Visa To Leave India

Karnataka High Court | Karnataka High Court website

Bengaluru: A French National on a tourist visa, who was running a restaurant at Gokarna in Karnataka for the last 15 years, has given an undertaking to the Karnataka High Court that he would leave the country by May 28, after obtaining exit permit.

Christophe Stephane Moxion, who unsuccessfully challenged the Single Judge Bench order of the Karnataka High Court, which had asked him to leave the country by April 27, has given an undertaking before the vacation division bench comprising Justice Suraj Mohanraj and Justice K Manmadha Rao, while submitting that he wishes to prosecute the write appeal objections if any, to be filed on or before June 17, 2026 by FRRO.

Earlier, Christophe's counsel Nitin A M had challenged the directions by FRRO, issuing `Leave India' dated March 16, 2026. The petition was challenged before the Single Judge Sachin Shankar Mugdum, arguing that the `Leave India Notice' had infringed upon the rights conferred to all the law abiding people, including foreign nationals.

However, after hearing and verifying the documents produced by the FRRO counsel H Shanti Bhushan, the court said that the French National, who had arrived on a tourist visa was running a restaurant, which itself was in violation of the visa norms.

Besides, the petitioner had problems with his landlord and also had behavioral issues with other people, which led the FRRO to interfere and issue `Leave India Notice,' which was perfectly in order.

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The court had given him one week to leave India, though he had a valid visa till November 2026.

However, Christophe challenged the order in the division bench, which came up for hearing on Thursday. When the petitioner tried to put forth some conditions, the bench said that the foreign national, who had violated the visa norms and created disturbance in the place where he stayed, could not lay any terms and conditions to the country. The court also asked the FRRO to file objections to the questions raised by the petitioner by June 17.

Accepting the court's order, Christophe gave an undertaking that he would be leaving the country by May 28 and he would contest any objections filed by FRRO.

The hearing of the petition has been posted to June 24 for further hearing.