Karnataka: Headmaster suspended for asking students to write essay on Prophet Mohammed | ANI

The headmaster of a government school in Karnataka's Gadag district on Tuesday was allegedly heckled by activists of Sri Rama Sene, a right-wing outfit, after he asked the students to write an essay on Prophet Mohammed. The activists have accused the headmaster of facilitating the religious conversion of the students.

After the incident, headmaster Abdul Munaf Lad Saheb Bijapur was suspended on the orders of Dharwad's Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Sidramappa Srishaila Biradar.

According to ANI, an inquiry has also been ordered on the matter. "I'll get complaint copy & info by headmaster and students. I'll forward information to Deputy Director of State Education Department," the Block Education officer said.

The incident took place in the Nagavi village's Government High School where the activists barged into the school and heckled the headmaster leaving the rest of the people in the school of 172 students in shock.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a week ago, someone known came to him and offered to sponsor money for an essay competition. Abdul reportedly organised the competition to improve handwriting among students, and not to promote Islam.

He added that there are at least one or two events held every month where they conduct competitions. Earlier the essays were written on Kanaka Dasa, Purandara Dasa, and other personalities.