Karnataka Govt’s Silent Push To Build Sports Complex At Jakkur Aerodrome Triggers Legal And Heritage Concerns

Bengaluru, Jan 17: In a secret move to avoid public outcry and to circumvent a Karnataka High Court direction, the Karnataka government has silently proposed to construct an international sports complex at the 205 acres of Jakkur Aerodrome in North Bengaluru.

Heritage aviation site under threat

Jakkur Aerodrome, which hosts Jakkur Flying Training School (JFTS) is a heritage aviation institution inaugurated in 1949.

Though the decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Nov 6, 2025, the issue was neither on the circulated agenda, nor it was disclosed after the cabinet meeting, as it is usually done.

It is significant to note that the land on which the flying training school is located was granted by the Maharaja of Mysuru strictly for aviation purposes. Further, the Karnataka High Court, in an order on Dec 2017, had also directed that only flying related activities be permitted at the aerodrome. The Court was hearing a petition to relocate the Aerodrome, as it was defunct.

Sports Dept tasked with plan

Following the Cabinet decision, the Youth Empowerment and Sports Department has been entrusted with preparing the plans for the sports complex and submitting a petition to the high court, outlining the government's proposal.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh, in a reminder letter in December had taken the Sports Department into task for not acting on the proposal despite the Cabinet approval. She also directed the officials to inform the high court about the government decision and submit a sketch of the proposed sports complex.

Interestingly, the government proposal includes developing a mini golf court, tennis courts and a convention center at the site. The move is expected to benefit private developers, who are unable to undertake high rise constructions in the vicinity due to air traffic. With premium FAR policy, the real estate lobby was more active in promoting this idea.