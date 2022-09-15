e-Paper Get App
Karnataka govt to table anti-conversion bill in Legislative Council today

The Bill was yet to be brought before the Legislative Council, where back then the ruling saffron party, the BJP, lacked a majority.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
Karnataka govt to table anti-conversion bill in Legislative Council today | PTI

The Karnataka government is all set to table the anti-conversion Bill in the Legislative Council during the ongoing session. The Cabinet that met on Wednesday will bring the Bill to both the Houses of the State legislature to replace the Ordinance that is currently in force.

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2021, the Karnataka Protection of the Right to Freedom of Religion Bill that prohibits forced religious conversions was adopted by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

