Karnataka govt issues advisory amid spike in Covid-19 cases, all social and cultural events in educational institutions postponed for 2 months

Following the rise in Covid-19 cases, the Karnakata government has decided to tighten the Covid guidelines and restrictions in the state.

In its recent announcement, the Karnataka government in an advisory has said that all social and cultural events, including conferences, seminars, academic events, etc. in educational institutions should be postponed for two months.

The Karnataka government also had said that the production of RT-PCR negative reports (irrespective of vaccination status) not older than 72 hours at the entry point is mandatory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra. While the students who have arrived from Kerala in the last 15 days will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test.

On the other hand, the state government has also started thorough airport screening and strong vigilance of people travelling from different parts of the world in the wake of the Omicron variant.

"We've started thorough airport screening & strong vigilance of those travelling from South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana & other European countries, who have witnessed the new COVID variant," State Health Min, Dr Sudhakar K said.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday reviewed the situation in the state and issued fresh guidelines. The CM held a meeting with experts of the health and disaster department in view of the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

Giving details, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the strict inspections will be intensified at the International Airport. Also, permission would be required to enter the city for those who test negative for the virus.

On Sunday, more than 60 students from two nursing colleges in Mysuru tested positive for COVID-19 during tests conducted about a week ago. Whereas, a total of 281 students and faculty tested positive for coronavirus in Karnatka's SDM College of Medical Sciences on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, Karnataka has reported 322 new Covid-19 cases including two cases of Omicron variant and three fatalities.

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 04:03 PM IST