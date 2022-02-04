Karnataka govt eases COVID-19 restrictions in state; gyms, cinema halls, swimming pools, yoga centres allowed to function with 100% capacity

Observing a decline in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government on Friday eased restrictions in the state. According to an order issued by the state government, Gyms, Cinema halls, swimming pools and Yoga centres have been allowed to function with 100% capacity with strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines.

Here's a complete look at the guidelines:

Cinema halls/ mutiplexes/ theatres/ rangamandiras/ auditorium are permitted to function with 100% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and complying to the conditions stipulated as below:

a. The prescribed seating capacity shall not be exceeded.

b. Only those with two doses of COVID 19 vaccination fly vaccinated persons will be allowed entry.

c. All persons shall be asymptomatic

d. Compulsory wearing of face mask at all times including during the show.

e. The hall and the rest rooms shall be santized after every show.

Gyms and Yoga centers permitted to function with 100% of its capacity strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and complying to the conditions stipulated as below:

a. The prescribed capacity shall not be exceeded.

b. Only those with two doses of COVID 19 vaccination fully vaccinated persons will be allowed entry.

c. All persons shall be asymptomatic.

d. All persons will be checked at the entrance for fever using thermal scanner and hand sanitizer applied.

e. Wherever possible, the activity shall be conducted outdoors and in the open, without any complaints from others.

f. A physical distance of 2 meters (6 feet) shall be maintained between the persons.

g. The hal and the rest rooms shall be sanitized after every session batch.

h. The AC shall be maintained as per the CPWD guidelines.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:33 PM IST