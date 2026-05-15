Karnataka Governor Gehlot Resorts To Austerity Measures, CM To Wait And Watch

Karnataka Guv Thawar Chand Gehlot | File Photo

Bengaluru: Owing to the austerity call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Governor Thavar Chand Gehlot has taken up a series of austerity measures in Lok Bhavan.

As the first step, the number of the Governor's convoy has been reduced by 50% and have requested the Lok Bhavan staff to follow some of the austerity suggestions.

Earlier, the Governor convoy used to have four vehicles, including one ambulance. Since Wednesday, the number of vehicles has been reduced to four.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government is yet to take any decision on the Prime Minister's call. While Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar flatly said that the Prime Minister was making impractical rules in the name of austerity measures, where he is basically trying to hide the failures of the Central government, ``How we can't go abroad? It is our money and how can we stay without purchasing gold? While the Central leaders are leading luxurious lives, they are asking middle and lower middle class people to avoid spending,'' he said.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah treaded the issue cautiously and said that he would not take any immediate steps.

``There is a call by the Prime Minister to take up austerity measures. We will wait and see what the neighbouring states would do. After examining their steps, the state government would take a call,'' he added.