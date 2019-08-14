Karnataka floods: Four more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 58

Bengaluru: With the recovery of four bodies in Hassan district, the toll in the devastating floods and incessant rains in parts of Karnataka has gone up to 58, authorities said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, with inflows into the reservoirs steadily decreasing, the situation in the affected districts in north, coastal, malnad and south interior Karnataka has improved further.

According to an official update, senior officers camping in the districts are overseeing relief operations, which are in full swing. "Damaged roads are being restored on war-footing for movement of men and materials", it said.

Joint rescue teams comprising personnel from State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army have evacuated nearly 6.98 lakh people as on today, the official note said.