Karnataka: Fareeda Begum principal of a school in Bidar got bail in sedition case

Bangalore: Fareeda Begum, the principal of a school in Bidar, today got bail after she was arrested earlier this month for allowing students to enact a play critical of the Citizenship Amendment Act and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with her, Nazbunissa Minsa, the mother of a student who tutored her child to say the script critical of the CAA, was also granted bail. Begum was arrested because the play was held with her knowledge and permission.

The controversial play was staged by students of Class 4, 5 and 6 on January 21 in the Bidar school run by the Shaheen Group of Institutions.

When the play went viral on social media, the school was charged by the police with sedition over remarks allegedly made against the Prime Minister.

The Bidar police had claimed that they had received a complaint against the play and filed the case.

The incident had sparked a major row after the school administration alleged that the children, who took part in the play, were questioned numerous times by the police.

"They are kept out of the class for four to five hours regularly. The Deputy Superintendent of Police will come around 1 pm. They will question the children till 4 O'clock. This is what has been happening for the last 4 days. We don't know why they have put under sedition section.”