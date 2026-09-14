Karnataka Faces Drinking Water, Power Crisis Risk As Drought Hits 100 Taluks: CM Shivakumar | IANS

Ramanagara (Karnataka), Sep 14: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday flagged a severe drought and a looming shortage of drinking water and electricity in the state, saying the government was exploring options to boost thermal generation and source additional supplies through the national grid.

Speaking to reporters in his hometown Kanakapura, Shivakumar said drought had already been declared in 100 taluks, and the process was underway to declare other areas drought-hit based on prescribed norms.

"This year, the groundwater level has fallen drastically, and crops have been destroyed. In many places, crops could not even be cultivated. Going forward, the situation indicates that there could be a severe shortage of drinking water and electricity," he said.

Ramanagara, Karnataka: Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar says, "Additionally, a situation of acute power shortage is emerging... We are compelled to purchase electricity at rates as high as ₹11, ₹12, or ₹13 per unit... I have instructed ministers to hold discussions with… pic.twitter.com/Eo9WVyFjbI — IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026

Power shortage concerns rise

The chief minister said electricity demand had crossed 19,000 MW last week, forcing the government to purchase power at Rs 11-13 per unit during evening peak hours.

"I have asked our Energy Minister K J George to discuss this extensively and speak to neighbouring states about what needs to be done," he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka was witnessing increased demand for water, electricity and land from investors. He said the government would consider increasing thermal power generation and sourcing electricity from coal-producing regions.

Under the One Nation, One Grid system, electricity generated in other parts of the country could be brought to Karnataka, though transmission charges would be incurred, he said.

The system integrates India's regional power grids into a single national grid operating at a uniform frequency.

Drought impact on farmers

On drought-related losses, Shivakumar said the government had allocated two days during the special session of the legislature, scheduled for September 21-23, to discuss farmers' concerns arising from the drought.

"We want to discuss the problems faced by farmers due to the drought. That is why we have kept two days specifically for discussing the drought situation faced by farmers," he said.

He said MLAs from different parties had expressed their grievances and would have an opportunity to raise constituency-specific issues during the session.

"We will not look at party politics in this matter. Wherever the drought is severe and wherever the parameters are met, we will declare those areas as drought-hit soon," he said.

Government plans coastal meeting

The CM said the state Cabinet would hold its first meeting in the coastal region in Dakshina Kannada district on September 18, with a focus on preventing migration and using the region's resources to improve people's lives.

"We will announce several programmes and new initiatives on that day," he said.

Regarding his visit to his home constituency, Shivakumar said he had visited a hostel and interacted with officials about the welfare of students.

He said students from Kalaburagi, Raichur, Haveri and Bidar were staying in hostels in Kanakapura for their education, but many had gone home for the festival.

Focus on student welfare

"We need to keep an eye on how the children's education is progressing, whether the wardens are doing their job properly and whether the children are being led in any wrong direction," he said.

"The parents leave their children in our (government) care and place their trust in the government, just as they would in the children's parents. We have to think about this responsibility," he added.

Asked whether all Congress MLAs would participate in the government's 'Praja Seva' initiative, Shivakumar said they would, adding that some needed to be briefed about the programme and the department.

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The initiative aims to bring governance closer to people, address public grievances and ensure timely delivery of government schemes.

Asked when the remaining vacant ministerial berths would be filled, Shivakumar said the decision would be taken once the party directed the government to do so.

"Whenever our party (Congress) tells us, we will do it," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)