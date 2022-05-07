Karnataka: Ex-Minister Pramod Madhwaraj resigns from Congress, says 'party did not take worthwhile step to redress his grievances'

In a major setback for Congress in Karnataka, Former MLA and minister Pramod Madhwara on Saturday tendered his resignation to KPCC president DK Shivakumar stating that he is feeling suffocated due to party's bad experience n Udupi since last three years.

In a brief letter to DK Shivakumar he wrote, "I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party."

"Due to the circumstances explained above I have reached a point wherein it's becoming impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and to do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me recently," Pramod added.

My Resignation to Congress Party pic.twitter.com/SIoVGYaMEN — Pramod Madhwaraj (@PMadhwaraj) May 7, 2022

He also reminded DK Shivakuamr that in the year 2018 a survey was conducted by "Dhaksh on behalf of Times of India, Deccan Herald and Prajavani wherein he was ranked as the best and Number 1 performing MLA in the State of Karnataka.

Madhwaraj served as the Minister of Fisheries in the previous Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka. He was also the district-in-charge minister of Udupi under the Congress government.

Madhwaraj was recently appointed as the new vice president of KPCC.

Regarding his appointment, Madhwaraj said it was becoming impossible for him to continue in the party and do justice to the new post.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 05:11 PM IST