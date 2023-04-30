 Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress & JD(S), labels them as symbols of instability
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress & JD(S), labels them as symbols of instability

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress & JD(S), labels them as symbols of instability

He cited several examples of alleged infighting and power struggles within Congress-ruled states, including Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 04:57 PM IST
article-image

Addressing a gathering in Belur, Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and JD(S) party, labeling them as symbols of instability.

He cited several examples of alleged infighting and power struggles within Congress-ruled states, including Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

PM Modi: JD(S) is B team of Congress

Taking a dig at JD(S), PM Modi accused the party of being a "B team of Congress" and claimed that it had joined hands with Congress in an attempt to loot Karnataka.

He further alleged that both parties were together on every issue in Parliament, and warned that a vote for JD(S) would only benefit the PM Congress.

PM Modi urges people to vote for BJP for development

PM Modi said that voting for Congress meant putting brakes on the development of the state, as he sought to paint a picture of the opposition parties as an obstacle to progress.

He further urged the people of Karnataka to vote for the BJP, promising that his party would continue to work towards the development of the state.

The Prime Minister's remarks come at a time when Karnataka is gearing up for assembly elections. The BJP is hoping to retain power in the state, while the Congress and JD(S) have formed an alliance to challenge the ruling party.

Karnataka Assembly elections is scheduled on May 10. Results will be out on May 13.

Read Also
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rajnath Singh slams Kharge on 'poisonous snake' remark, says 'PM Modi is...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena launches Delhi unit of party, vows to implement 'Maharashtra model' of...

Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena launches Delhi unit of party, vows to implement 'Maharashtra model' of...

Hyderabad: Telangana's grand Secretariat, a brainchild of CM KCR, thrown open

Hyderabad: Telangana's grand Secretariat, a brainchild of CM KCR, thrown open

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh's swipe at protesting athletes: 'You don't get justice from Jantar...

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh's swipe at protesting athletes: 'You don't get justice from Jantar...

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress & JD(S), labels them as symbols of instability

Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress & JD(S), labels them as symbols of instability

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Special ₹100 coin to be released today

Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Special ₹100 coin to be released today