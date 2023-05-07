Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi slams Congress for false claims of development; assures full majority for BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking during a public rally in Shivamogga on Sunday, accused the Congress party of falling to deliver on its promises of development in the state.

He asserted that both the politics and development work of Congress wereonly on paper and could never benefit the people of Karnataka.

PM Modi: Congress neglected women of Karnataka

PM Modi further alleged that the Congress government had neglected the women of Karnataka and done no development work for farmers.

He praised the BJP for working for the farmers of the state and providing 2,000 new types of seeds in the past nine years.

PM Modi also claimed that despite crises, the BJP government had never allowed any shortage of fertilizers in the country, even during the record increase in fertilizer prices caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Further, the PM Modi criticised the grand old party for pushing back girls' education and women's empowerment during their rule. He stated that Congress did not make separate toilets for girls in schools, causing girls to drop out. However, the BJP campaigned to remove this injustice, resulting in more girls going to school today.

PM exude confidence that the BJP would form the government with a full majority in the upcoming elections schedule on May 10, as the Congress party's lies had been fully exposed.

He also mentioned that the roadshow was conducted early due to the NEET exam scheduled for the day, which showed the BJP's commitment to the welfare of the public.

