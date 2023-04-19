Karnataka Elections 2023: JP Nadda, CM Bommai & actor Sudeep hold a roadshow in Shiggaon | Screengrab

Shiggaon: Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep, on Wednesday, held a roadshow in Shiggaon.

CM Bommai filed his nomination from the Assembly constituency today. The Power Star, Sudeep, and others interacted with the public who gave them a warm welcome.

Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa also held a roadshow in Shikharipura as his son Vijayendra will be filing his nomination from the region. People thronged the roads in large numbers and waved BJP's flag.

Several other leaders across parties will also file their nominations today including Congress leader Siddaramaiah for Varuna.

Congress turncoat Jagadish Shettar filed his nomination today from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, BY Vijayendra, who got the party ticket from Shikaripura hit out at Congress for creating a divide in the Lingayat community and assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP enjoy the full support of the community.

This comes after Jagadish Shettar became the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling BJP and join Congress in less than a week. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

