Karnataka Elections 2023: Jagadish Shettar says Congress will get clear majority, predicts his own win by 'huge margin'

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress right before the assembly polls, predicted a 'clear majority' for the grand old party as voting concluded on Wednesday.

"Congress will get a clear majority and form the government. According to exit polls, Congress is the single largest party. There is no question of coalition with any other party, especially JD(S)," Shettar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Hubballi Dharwad (Central) candidate voted in SBI School in Madhura colony and said he would get elected with a huge margin.

“Very good response from the people. There is an undercurrent. People from all castes, everybody is working and voting for me. Congress and Jagadish Shettar will get elected with a huge margin,” Shettar said.

The voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections concluded at 6 PM today and the results will be declared on May 13.

All major exit poll agencies have carried out surveys for TV News channels. In majority of these surveys, the Congress party is seen emerging as the single largest party in the southern state, where as the ruling BJP is seen lagging behind. JD(S) is poised to become a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly in the final results.

The FPJ has done a poll of all exit polls and come out with the following numbers. These are not exclusive numbers of any survey but an average of all exit polls.

Poll of Exit Polls: (Mean of all exit polls)

INC: 110

BJP: 88

JD(S): 24

Others: 2