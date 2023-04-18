Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP's V Somanna, fielded against Siddaramaiah in Varuna, heckled by villagers during campaigning over lack of development (Watch)

Admin

During his campaign trail today, V Somanna, a prominent leader of the BJP and contender against Congress veteran Siddaramaiah in the upcoming May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, encountered an uncomfortable situation.

Somanna faces heat while campaigning in Varuna

While campaigning in the Varuna constituency of Mysuru district, V Somanna, a senior BJP leader and former minister in charge of housing and infrastructure development, was confronted by a group of people who surrounded him and raised concerns about the insufficient progress in the area. It is worth noting that Somanna was also the minister in charge of the same district during his previous cabinet tenure.

BJP leaders, including Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, attempted to intervene and urged the people not to film the conversation between V Somanna and the villagers.

(Video credit: NewsFirst Kannada)

In the 2018 elections, V Somanna won the Govindraj Nagar Assembly constituency, and in the upcoming elections, he has been nominated as a candidate for two constituencies, namely Varuna and Chamarajanagara.

Somanna, a former Congress leader, now challenges Siddaramaiah

V Somanna, who defected from the Congress to the BJP in 2009, is set to face a challenging opponent in Varuna, namely Siddaramaiah, who has held onto the seat since its formation in 2008. The constituency has consistently supported the Congress veteran, electing him and his son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, to the Assembly. Siddaramaiah is a leading contender for the post of Chief Minister if the Congress party secures a victory, and his supporters are working tirelessly to secure his win in Varuna.

Despite facing a formidable opponent in Siddaramaiah, the BJP remains optimistic that V Somanna will emerge victorious in the election.\

Bommai confident of Somanna's victory

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, addressing a rally in favour of the BJP veteran, said Somanna is a model for development.

"The name of Varuna will go beyond the Mysuru district and he got the blessings of the Goddess Chamundeshwari. V Somanna means 'Victory' Somanna. A lot of changes have taken place in Karnataka politics. A few enjoyed power in the name of oppressed classes. They grew in politics but the community remained backward," CM Bommai said.

The BJP's decision to nominate V Somanna, a member of the Lingayat community, as their candidate for the Varuna constituency is aimed at attracting the support of this voter base.

Somanna himself has claimed that he is familiar with the constituency, as he had previously campaigned for Siddaramaiah during the by-elections at Chamundeshwari in Mysuru when they were both in the Congress party. In a recent interview with news agency PTI, he affirmed that he would carry out his duties diligently if elected.

Not worried about Somanna's nomination: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, is confident of his victory too.

"I will win with people's support. Let Somanna or anybody contest against me... I am not worried about the opponent as I have full faith in the people of Varuna," Siddaramaiah said.